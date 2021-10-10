Gulfport events coming soon

(GULFPORT, MS) Live events are lining up on the Gulfport calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gulfport:

The Gulf Coast SmackDown Gulfport, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Address: 1925 34th St., Gulfport, MS 39501

The Gulf Coast SmackDown is looking for the next biggest artist in Hip Hop/RnB

Free Friday Night sponsored by Hancock Whitney Gulfport, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 246 Dolan Ave, Gulfport, MS

The last Friday of every month, from 5pm to 8pm, admission is FREE for everyone! It’s a great time to “treat” friends and family members to a night at the museum! Special thanks to our sponsor...

Gulfport, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam Gulfport, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Gulfport, MS ServSafe® Certification, Gulfport, MS 39501

This is an In-Person ServSafe® Manager Exam Session that is held at the regularly scheduled ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course.

Atomic Blast & Hazardous Waste (Hot Rods & Rat Rods) Gulfport, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Hazardous WasteOctober 29 & 30, 2021 Gates open:Friday & Saturday 10am-9pmAdmission: $25 Friday & Saturday per person (primitive camping included) Hot Rod & Halloween!2 day event with FREE...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Gulfport, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 14281 Oneal Rd, Gulfport, MS

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the