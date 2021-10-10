Sumter events calendar
(SUMTER, SC) Live events are coming to Sumter.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sumter:
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 12:00 AM
Address: 670 West Liberty Street, Sumter, SC 29150
DJ AL & DJ EFFECT CELEBRATING 35 YEARS OF DJING
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 135 Haynsworth Street, Sumter, SC 29150
"A Woman's Worth" - A Stage Play Production featuring Carl Anthony Payne II. The story of three sisters, three personalities and one God.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 730A Broad St, Sumter, SC 29150
Basic Beginners Sewing Instructional Class *learning your sewing machine *process of pattern making *fabric selection *cut & sew
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 400 Stuart Street, Shaw Air Force Base, SC 29152
Carolina Midlands Post, SAME Annual Scholarship Tournament Friday, October 22, 2021 Carolina Lakes Golf Club @ Shaw Shotgun Start 10:00 AM
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1865 U.S. 15, Sumter, SC 29150
1st Annual Gamecock Cook Off Extravaganza Saturday September 4, 2021 Gates Open up at 12:00 PM 1865 US-15 S Sumter, SC 29150
Comments / 0