CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IL

Live events coming up in Bloomington

Bloomington Today
Bloomington Today
 6 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Live events are lining up on the Bloomington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bloomington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8Bt0_0cMywnhG00

Kickin' & Pickin' @ Baxter's

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3212 E Empire St, Bloomington, IL

Kyle Rhoney Kickin' & Pickin' One-Man-Band LIVE @ Baxter's (Bloomington, IL) 6pm-9pm Rock, Folk, Bluegrass www.Facebook.com/KickinandPickin

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEBnP_0cMywnhG00

Spafford at The Castle Theatre

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:45 PM

Address: 209 E Washington St #1, Bloomington, IL

*on sale this Friday, 9/4 at 10 AM CST. Spafford live at The Castle Theatre on Sunday, October 31st with special guests Eggy. Presented by NTL & JGEE Productions. Doors: 7PM | Show: 8PM $25 ADV ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaFsE_0cMywnhG00

Wishbone Canine Rescue Yard Sale

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2020 Bunn St, Bloomington, IL

Wishbone Canine Rescue Yard Sale Friday, October 8th (9am - 3pm) Saturday, October 9th (9am - 1pm) 1908 Longwood Ln., Bloomington, IL All proceeds will benefit the canines in our care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6bi5_0cMywnhG00

AraizA Rocks The Station Saloon

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

AraizA is a hard rock band with 6 members driven by 2 hard playing kick ass guitars a booming rhythm section and can’t sit still amazing vocals. We play Classic and Hard Rock songs from the 70s to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334LEs_0cMywnhG00

Rare Element

Bloomington, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 107 West Front Street, Bloomington, IL 61701

Come enjoy high-energy instrumental funk music with Rare Element LIVE at Jazz Upfront on Friday, October 29th!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bloomington, IL
City
Washington, IL
Bloomington, IL
Government
State
Washington State
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hard Rock#Standup Comedy#Ntl Jgee Productions#Jazz Upfront
Bloomington Today

Bloomington Today

Bloomington, IL
116
Followers
298
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy