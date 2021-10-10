Live events coming up in Bloomington

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Live events are lining up on the Bloomington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bloomington:

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3212 E Empire St, Bloomington, IL

Kyle Rhoney Kickin' & Pickin' One-Man-Band LIVE @ Baxter's (Bloomington, IL) 6pm-9pm Rock, Folk, Bluegrass www.Facebook.com/KickinandPickin

Spafford at The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:45 PM

Address: 209 E Washington St #1, Bloomington, IL

*on sale this Friday, 9/4 at 10 AM CST. Spafford live at The Castle Theatre on Sunday, October 31st with special guests Eggy. Presented by NTL & JGEE Productions. Doors: 7PM | Show: 8PM $25 ADV ...

Wishbone Canine Rescue Yard Sale Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2020 Bunn St, Bloomington, IL

Wishbone Canine Rescue Yard Sale Friday, October 8th (9am - 3pm) Saturday, October 9th (9am - 1pm) 1908 Longwood Ln., Bloomington, IL All proceeds will benefit the canines in our care.

AraizA Rocks The Station Saloon Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

AraizA is a hard rock band with 6 members driven by 2 hard playing kick ass guitars a booming rhythm section and can’t sit still amazing vocals. We play Classic and Hard Rock songs from the 70s to...

Rare Element Bloomington, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 107 West Front Street, Bloomington, IL 61701

Come enjoy high-energy instrumental funk music with Rare Element LIVE at Jazz Upfront on Friday, October 29th!