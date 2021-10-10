Sioux City calendar: What's coming up

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Sioux City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sioux City:

Bishop Heelan Band Mattress Sale Fundraiser Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1231 Grandview Blvd, Sioux City, IA

Come get a better night’s sleep and support the Bishop Heelan Band with their Mattress Sale Fundraiser event on Sunday, October 31st, from 10am-4pm! We...

Musketeers v Lincoln Stars Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:05 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:05 PM

Address: 401 Gordon Dr, Sioux City, IA

Buy Lincoln Stars at Sioux City Musketeers Tickets at Tyson Event Center on Saturday, October 30, 2021. TicketCity, Trusted since 1990. meta

“Joan Knows the Ropes” with trick roper Joan Wells Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Sioux City, IA

The Betty Strong Encounter Center will rope you in for a good time as Nebraskan trick roper Joan Wells showcases her skills during her program “Joan Knows the Ropes” at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 10...

Spooky Movie Night! Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5804 Correctionville Rd, Sioux City, IA

What's better than hanging out on a fall evening? Watching a spooky movie! Curl up with a warm blanket and enjoy some food! The movie will be voted upon arrival. Movie and Popcorn $3

The First Sound & Style Fashion Ball Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 525 6th St., Sioux City, IA 51101

Before opening night of The Symphony! Sound & Style Fashion Show Pre Symphony Show, Evening Show or stay all evening!