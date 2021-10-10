CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City calendar: What's coming up

Sioux City Today
Sioux City Today
 6 days ago

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Sioux City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sioux City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37sDR6_0cMywmoX00

Bishop Heelan Band Mattress Sale Fundraiser

Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1231 Grandview Blvd, Sioux City, IA

Come get a better night’s sleep and support the Bishop Heelan Band with their Mattress Sale Fundraiser event on Sunday, October 31st, from 10am-4pm! We...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kR2l5_0cMywmoX00

Musketeers v Lincoln Stars

Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:05 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:05 PM

Address: 401 Gordon Dr, Sioux City, IA

Buy Lincoln Stars at Sioux City Musketeers Tickets at Tyson Event Center on Saturday, October 30, 2021. TicketCity, Trusted since 1990. meta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0P4j_0cMywmoX00

“Joan Knows the Ropes” with trick roper Joan Wells

Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Sioux City, IA

The Betty Strong Encounter Center will rope you in for a good time as Nebraskan trick roper Joan Wells showcases her skills during her program “Joan Knows the Ropes” at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 10...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otNCc_0cMywmoX00

Spooky Movie Night!

Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5804 Correctionville Rd, Sioux City, IA

What's better than hanging out on a fall evening? Watching a spooky movie! Curl up with a warm blanket and enjoy some food! The movie will be voted upon arrival. Movie and Popcorn $3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4GZ1_0cMywmoX00

The First Sound & Style Fashion Ball

Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 525 6th St., Sioux City, IA 51101

Before opening night of The Symphony! Sound & Style Fashion Show Pre Symphony Show, Evening Show or stay all evening!

ABOUT

With Sioux City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

