Flagstaff calendar: Events coming up

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Flagstaff calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Flagstaff:

Clothing Swap and Sip Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 13 North San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Swap your old clothes and snag some "new to you" clothes!

First Responder Luncheon Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 West Butler Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Annual luncheon hosted by Exchange Club of Flagstaff honoring our First Responders

Community Composting: 101 Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 900 South O'Leary Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Community Composting: 101 is a hands-on learning opportunity happening at each compost hub location throughout the month of October.

A night of raw Americana music with MY ONE AND ONLY at Flagstaff Brewing Co Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 16 West Historic Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

A night of raw Americana music with MY ONE AND ONLY