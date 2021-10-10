CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff calendar: Events coming up

Flagstaff Journal
Flagstaff Journal
 6 days ago

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Flagstaff calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Flagstaff:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQKVm_0cMywlvo00

Clothing Swap and Sip

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 13 North San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Swap your old clothes and snag some "new to you" clothes!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WotZb_0cMywlvo00

First Responder Luncheon

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 West Butler Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Annual luncheon hosted by Exchange Club of Flagstaff honoring our First Responders

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aqwmm_0cMywlvo00

Community Composting: 101

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 900 South O'Leary Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Community Composting: 101 is a hands-on learning opportunity happening at each compost hub location throughout the month of October.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jK9u6_0cMywlvo00

A night of raw Americana music with MY ONE AND ONLY at Flagstaff Brewing Co

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 16 West Historic Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

A night of raw Americana music with MY ONE AND ONLY

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Arizona Government
Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff, AZ
With Flagstaff Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

