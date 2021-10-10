Newnan events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan Bulletin
Newnan Bulletin
 6 days ago

(NEWNAN, GA) Newnan is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newnan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AEMjh_0cMywk3500

Profectus presents: Pensive

Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 24 1st Avenue, Newnan, GA 30263

Profectus presents their first full length concert of the season, Pensive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRAxl_0cMywk3500

MIXTAPE - The Soundtrack of the 80s

Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 25 Jefferson Street, Newnan, GA 30263

THE SOUNDTRACK OF THE 80s 'The biggest hits of the 80s, performed the way your remember them'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yN1sF_0cMywk3500

Newnan Speed Dating | Virtual Speed Dating | Ages 18+ (Free)

Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Newnan, GA 30263

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Newnan-area adults ages 18+)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWa5K_0cMywk3500

(All Inclusive)The Halloween Camp Out

Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 425 Bobwhite Way, Newnan, GA 30263

Come out and enjoy an all inclusive overnight Halloween Camp Out!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5K4m_0cMywk3500

TCAC Designer Bingo:The Red Affair

Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 275 Pine Road, Newnan, GA 30263

Calling out everyone who loves to play Bingo! We would like to invite you to a night of fun, music, designer bags, and more prizes!

With Newnan Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

