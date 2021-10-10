Newnan events calendar

(NEWNAN, GA) Newnan is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newnan area:

Profectus presents: Pensive Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 24 1st Avenue, Newnan, GA 30263

Profectus presents their first full length concert of the season, Pensive.

MIXTAPE - The Soundtrack of the 80s Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 25 Jefferson Street, Newnan, GA 30263

THE SOUNDTRACK OF THE 80s 'The biggest hits of the 80s, performed the way your remember them'

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Newnan, GA 30263

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Newnan-area adults ages 18+)

(All Inclusive)The Halloween Camp Out Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 425 Bobwhite Way, Newnan, GA 30263

Come out and enjoy an all inclusive overnight Halloween Camp Out!!

TCAC Designer Bingo:The Red Affair Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 275 Pine Road, Newnan, GA 30263

Calling out everyone who loves to play Bingo! We would like to invite you to a night of fun, music, designer bags, and more prizes!