Newnan events calendar
(NEWNAN, GA) Newnan is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Newnan area:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 24 1st Avenue, Newnan, GA 30263
Profectus presents their first full length concert of the season, Pensive.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Address: 25 Jefferson Street, Newnan, GA 30263
THE SOUNDTRACK OF THE 80s 'The biggest hits of the 80s, performed the way your remember them'
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: Couple.com, Newnan, GA 30263
Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Newnan-area adults ages 18+)
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 425 Bobwhite Way, Newnan, GA 30263
Come out and enjoy an all inclusive overnight Halloween Camp Out!!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 275 Pine Road, Newnan, GA 30263
Calling out everyone who loves to play Bingo! We would like to invite you to a night of fun, music, designer bags, and more prizes!
Comments / 0