Covington, GA

Covington events coming soon

Covington Voice
Covington Voice
 6 days ago

(COVINGTON, GA) Live events are coming to Covington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Covington area:



Annual Classic Car and Motorcycle Show

Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Pace Lodge #558 6th Annual Classic Car & Motorcycle ShowThis year will be bigger and better!There will be 50/50 raffles, food/drink concessions, m



Sunday Worship

Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 5500 GA-212, Covington, GA

Do you feel tired, stressed, or nervous? Are you looking for rest, refocusing, or inspiration? Join us for worship at Abiding Grace. Every Sunday at 8 and 10:30am, we center in on the cross. Jesus...



Trunk & Treat @ NEW LIFE Praise Center

Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Trunk & Treat @ NEW LIFE Praise Center is always a HUGE EVENT for the kids of our community! Totally FREE Event!!! Food - Games - Prizes & More!!! Saturday October 23 @ 1pm - 4pm



5 o’ Clock Blind Draw

Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 7189 Turner Lake Rd NW, Covington, GA

Cornhole Tournament every Wednesday. Registration begins at 7 and Bags fly at 8. $10 entry per person - Blind draw - double elimination. 100% payout. Hosted by Southern Cornhole 770-385-3060\n



5th Annual Hoops 4 Breast Cancer Charity Basketball Tournament

Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 10245 Eagle Drive, Covington, GA 30014

Please Join Us In Celebrating Our 5th Annual Hoops 4 Breast Cancer Charity Basketball Tournament Taking Place On Saturday, October 23rd!

ABOUT

With Covington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

