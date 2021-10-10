Jackson events coming up

(JACKSON, TN) Jackson is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jackson area:

Harding Academy Varsity Football @ USJ Jackson, TN

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 232 McClellan Rd, Jackson, TN

The University School of Jackson (Jackson, TN) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Harding Academy (Memphis, TN) on Friday, October 29 @ 7p.

Fall Chamber Music Concert Jackson, TN

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

An evening of lovely music performed by our talented small instrumental groups. Admission is free and open to the public.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Jackson Tennessee Jackson, TN

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. About this event Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an...

POSTPONED Porchfest After Party: Presented by Jackson Hidden Tracks Jackson, TN

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 250 West Main Street, Jackson, TN 38301

Join Our Jackson Home & Jackson Hidden Tracks for the Porchfest After Party with Blvck Hippie and a DJ set by Sons of Dilla.

A Friday Fright Dinner Jackson, TN

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 157 Airways Blvd, Jackson, TN 38301

Eat. Drink. Be Scary. Join us for an Alley way Masquarade Dinner. Menu TBD.