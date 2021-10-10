CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, TN

Jackson events coming up

Jackson Times
Jackson Times
 6 days ago

(JACKSON, TN) Jackson is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jackson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUEUA_0cMywiHd00

Harding Academy Varsity Football @ USJ

Jackson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 232 McClellan Rd, Jackson, TN

The University School of Jackson (Jackson, TN) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Harding Academy (Memphis, TN) on Friday, October 29 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxIN1_0cMywiHd00

Fall Chamber Music Concert

Jackson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

An evening of lovely music performed by our talented small instrumental groups. Admission is free and open to the public.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUyUM_0cMywiHd00

One Team Scavenger Hunt Jackson Tennessee

Jackson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. About this event Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xk2KX_0cMywiHd00

POSTPONED Porchfest After Party: Presented by Jackson Hidden Tracks

Jackson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 250 West Main Street, Jackson, TN 38301

Join Our Jackson Home & Jackson Hidden Tracks for the Porchfest After Party with Blvck Hippie and a DJ set by Sons of Dilla.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUbyG_0cMywiHd00

A Friday Fright Dinner

Jackson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 157 Airways Blvd, Jackson, TN 38301

Eat. Drink. Be Scary. Join us for an Alley way Masquarade Dinner. Menu TBD.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Jackson, TN
Jackson, TN
Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University School Of#Harding Academy#Puzzling Adventures#The Porchfest After Party#Alley
Jackson Times

Jackson Times

Jackson, TN
178
Followers
308
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jackson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy