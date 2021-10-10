Coming soon: Medford events
(MEDFORD, OR) Medford has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Medford:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Address: 16 N Front St, Medford, OR
The Ghostlight Grille serves food & drink for every Ghostlight Playhouse performance. Catch us on the weekend for brunch service! Saturday & Sunday, 10am–2pm. Take a look at what Chef Nic has on...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 120 E 6th St, Medford, OR
Johnny B's, 120 East 6th Street, Medford, OR, 97501, United States 458-226-2722 johnnybshows@gmail.com SUNDAY:CLOSED MONDAY:CLOSED TUESDAY:7-12AM WEDNESDAY:7-12AM THURSDAY:7-12AM FRIDAY:7-LATE...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 101 N Central Ave, Medford, OR
Art Meditations Using Color Therapy – An Acrylic Pouring Intensive Instructor: Taffy Shahbozian When: Saturdays, October 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 Where: Central Art Classroom Time: 1-4pm Fee: $250 (For...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Address: 101 N Central Ave, Medford, OR
Central Art Gallery’s October show will feature my series of drawings from Inktober 2020! The series will be on view on Friday, October 15, 5-8 pm, as part of Medford’s Third Friday Artwalk, at...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 2424 Crater Lake Hwy, Medford, OR
??♀️-----RUSHMORE FALL HIKES-----?♂️? ?New Adventures - New Pals - New Trails? R) MAKE THIS SEASON MEMORALBE U) Join Rushmore for our incredible S) -----BUCKET LIST ADVENTURES----- H) Connect ...
