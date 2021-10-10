CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Coming soon: Medford events

Medford Dispatch
Medford Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MEDFORD, OR) Medford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Medford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kzpp4_0cMywhOu00

Brunch @ the Ghostlight Grille

Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 16 N Front St, Medford, OR

The Ghostlight Grille serves food & drink for every Ghostlight Playhouse performance. Catch us on the weekend for brunch service! Saturday & Sunday, 10am–2pm. Take a look at what Chef Nic has on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O54xp_0cMywhOu00

Little Blue — Johnny B's

Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 120 E 6th St, Medford, OR

Johnny B's, 120 East 6th Street, Medford, OR, 97501, United States 458-226-2722 johnnybshows@gmail.com SUNDAY:CLOSED MONDAY:CLOSED TUESDAY:7-12AM WEDNESDAY:7-12AM THURSDAY:7-12AM FRIDAY:7-LATE...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ll1Qj_0cMywhOu00

NEW! 5-Week Acrylic Pouring Intensive

Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 N Central Ave, Medford, OR

Art Meditations Using Color Therapy – An Acrylic Pouring Intensive Instructor: Taffy Shahbozian When: Saturdays, October 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 Where: Central Art Classroom Time: 1-4pm Fee: $250 (For...

Inktober at Central Art Gallery — jay gordon art

Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 101 N Central Ave, Medford, OR

Central Art Gallery’s October show will feature my series of drawings from Inktober 2020! The series will be on view on Friday, October 15, 5-8 pm, as part of Medford’s Third Friday Artwalk, at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLRQ9_0cMywhOu00

Rushmore Hike: Natural Bridge

Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2424 Crater Lake Hwy, Medford, OR

??‍♀️-----RUSHMORE FALL HIKES-----?‍♂️? ?New Adventures - New Pals - New Trails? R) MAKE THIS SEASON MEMORALBE U) Join Rushmore for our incredible S) -----BUCKET LIST ADVENTURES----- H) Connect ...

Medford Dispatch

Medford Dispatch

Medford, OR
218
Followers
300
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Medford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

