Events on the Lima calendar

(LIMA, OH) Live events are coming to Lima.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lima area:

HamBone @ Mulligans Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:55 PM

HamBone performs back in Lima at Mulligan’s Bar. Your hometown place for music and fun.

Retro Dance Party Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Dust off those Doc Martins, apply that eye-liner and join us for four hours of New Wave and Alternative dance music. No cover.

Comedy Night at The Met Lima, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 306 North Main Street, Lima, OH 45801

Comedy night at The Met with Sal Demilio and Jodi McDermitt

Lauer Farms 1944 (October 15-17, 2021) Lima, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 800 Roush Road, Lima, OH 45801

Welcome to Lauer Farms 1944, the third annual World War II living history event hosted on the grounds of historic Lauer Farms.

LEO Reservation Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 501 S Dixie Hwy, Lima, OH

Law Enforcement Reservation Reserve our dynamic training area for advanced force on force and tactical training scenarios! Our facility features 2 story buildings, vehicles, and a breachable door...