Monroe, LA

Monroe events coming up

Monroe Dispatch
Monroe Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MONROE, LA) Live events are lining up on the Monroe calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monroe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084eHi_0cMywfdS00

*Pick Your Monster!* Monster Mash (Family Day)

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1818 Tower Dr, Monroe, LA

Pick a painting, invite your friends, and enjoy step-by-step instruction with our experienced and enthusiastic local artists. You'll leave with a one-of-a-kind creation and be ready to come back...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lfh7F_0cMywfdS00

Whittney's Halloween Dance

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 302 Apple St, Monroe, LA

It’s a Halloween Costume Dance to remember! World renowned DJ Trucker keeps you dancing all night long! Performing live will be none other than southern soul blues artist LJ Echols and The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIcJm_0cMywfdS00

Tommy Jaxson Band

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Tommy Jaxson Band at 371 Desiard Plaza Dr, Monroe, LA 71203-4960, United States on Sat Sep 18 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAivM_0cMywfdS00

Trick or Treat Through the Floats

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Krewe of Janus Float Den 901 Louisville Avenue, Monroe Lassiez Les Bons Temps Rouler! The Krewe of Janus invites kids of all ages to experience exciting floats and catch some treats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNf9i_0cMywfdS00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

