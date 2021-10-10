CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Live events on the horizon in Poughkeepsie

 6 days ago

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Poughkeepsie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Poughkeepsie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QmaeS_0cMywekj00

The Queen Meets the Kings - Starring Christine Ohlman & Liberty DeVito

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 32 Cannon Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

The Beehive Queen meets The Slim Kings in Poughkeepsie NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYrmU_0cMywekj00

Journeyman Whiskey Pairing Dinner

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 10 Crannell Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Four course gourmet-style dinner paired with unique whiskeys made exclusively from kosher organic ingredients!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jI56w_0cMywekj00

Les Vins et la Gastronomie de Luxe at 1915 Wine Cellar

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 40 Cannon Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

On Wednesday, October 13th, please join us for a one-of-a-kind luxury multi course wine pairing event celebrating the wines of France

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHnqA_0cMywekj00

Tony n' Tina's Wedding

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 32 Cannon Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

A one-of-a-kind comedy show staged as an evening of nuptials for two Italian-American families!

With Poughkeepsie Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

