Live events on the horizon in Poughkeepsie

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Poughkeepsie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Poughkeepsie:

The Queen Meets the Kings - Starring Christine Ohlman & Liberty DeVito Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 32 Cannon Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

The Beehive Queen meets The Slim Kings in Poughkeepsie NY

Journeyman Whiskey Pairing Dinner Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 10 Crannell Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Four course gourmet-style dinner paired with unique whiskeys made exclusively from kosher organic ingredients!

Les Vins et la Gastronomie de Luxe at 1915 Wine Cellar Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 40 Cannon Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

On Wednesday, October 13th, please join us for a one-of-a-kind luxury multi course wine pairing event celebrating the wines of France

Tony n' Tina's Wedding Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 32 Cannon Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

A one-of-a-kind comedy show staged as an evening of nuptials for two Italian-American families!