Saint Joseph events coming up
(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Live events are coming to Saint Joseph.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Joseph:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 5211 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64506
Join us as we celebrate the practice of scripture memorization with a scavenger hunt, fun challenges, and cool prizes!
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM
Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501
DIY Home Decor! No muss, No fuss...just pic your transfer and go! No experience necessary...We use as squeegee!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 50 Ridgeland Rd, Country Club, MO
Home › Meetings & Events › 2021 › October 2021 Event-11th Annual Half-Day Employment & Compliance Seminar
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1000 SE Grand Dd Hwy, Faucett, MO
