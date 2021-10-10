CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Saint Joseph events coming up

St Joseph Dispatch
St Joseph Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Live events are coming to Saint Joseph.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Joseph:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjJZj_0cMywds000

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T443r_0cMywds000

Amazing Race: Scripture Edition

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 5211 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Join us as we celebrate the practice of scripture memorization with a scavenger hunt, fun challenges, and cool prizes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LClN4_0cMywds000

DIY Decor & Gifts!

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

DIY Home Decor! No muss, No fuss...just pic your transfer and go! No experience necessary...We use as squeegee!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sg8KX_0cMywds000

11th Annual Half-Day Employment & Compliance Seminar

Country Club Village, Country Club, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 50 Ridgeland Rd, Country Club, MO

Home › Meetings & Events › 2021 › October 2021 Event-11th Annual Half-Day Employment & Compliance Seminar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A93KL_0cMywds000

MID-BUCHANAN - FAUCETT - AGENCY ALL SCHOOL ALUMNI

Faucett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1000 SE Grand Dd Hwy, Faucett, MO

Copyright © 2021 AlumniClass, Inc. All rights reserved. Mid-buchanan High School, Faucett, Missouri (MO) AlumniClass.com (11136) - 10019 E Knox Ave, Spokane Valley WA, 99206. AlumniClass.com is...

