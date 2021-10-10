Saint Joseph events coming up

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Live events are coming to Saint Joseph.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Joseph:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Amazing Race: Scripture Edition Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 5211 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Join us as we celebrate the practice of scripture memorization with a scavenger hunt, fun challenges, and cool prizes!

DIY Decor & Gifts! Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

DIY Home Decor! No muss, No fuss...just pic your transfer and go! No experience necessary...We use as squeegee!

11th Annual Half-Day Employment & Compliance Seminar Country Club Village, Country Club, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 50 Ridgeland Rd, Country Club, MO

Home › Meetings & Events › 2021 › October 2021 Event-11th Annual Half-Day Employment & Compliance Seminar

MID-BUCHANAN - FAUCETT - AGENCY ALL SCHOOL ALUMNI Faucett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1000 SE Grand Dd Hwy, Faucett, MO

