Indio, CA

Indio calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(INDIO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Indio calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Indio:

M&P Series Installation Essentials (In Person)

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 82-611 Fleming Way, Indio, CA

Prerequisite PREREQUISITE: You are required to complete all five modules of the M- and P-Series Installation Essentials eLearning courseprior to registering for this class. Proof…\n

Diamonds, Pearls, & Denim Annual Women’s Conference

Indio, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 43640 Burr Street, Indio, CA 92201

Join us at our Diamonds, Pearls, & Denim Annual Women's Conference hosted by Love of Christ Community Church and Pastor Mellisa Williams

Girls Beginning Gymnastics Tuesday 4:30pm - Indio, CA 2021

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 45871 Clinton St, Indio, CA

Description This class is formulated for next level basketball players. We will be incorporating high intensity, high skill level drills that will constantly challenge serious young players who...

Shadow Hills Football

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

View pregame, live and post-game details from the Palm Desert vs. Shadow Hills California game on Oct 28, 2021

Water Yoga & Ai Chi

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 81420 N Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA

Ai Chi, therapeutic Japanese water movements, is a practice everyone can do. It is highly effective for pain management, relaxation, and calming of the mind. No swimming experience required. All...

ABOUT

With Indio Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

