CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown calendar: Events coming up

Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 6 days ago

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Morgantown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Morgantown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYUIy_0cMywb6Y00

Laura Mesaros Gallery: Hannah Freeman

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Morgantown, WV

Exhibition by painting professor Hannah Freeman. View the full event details here: https://calendar.wvu.edu/site/ccarts/event/laura-mesaros-gallery-hannah-freeman-2/

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDYQ8_0cMywb6Y00

Costume Skate Party

Morgantown, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 537 Blue Horizon Drive, Morgantown, WV 26501

This skate party will have a costume contest and the prize winner receives 2 free skate vouchers! Bring your family and friends!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nbYw_0cMywb6Y00

WVU Intramural Sports Home Run Derby

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 Mylan Park Ln, Morgantown, WV

Home Run Derby will be a single day event on Monday, October 13th hosted at the Mylan Park Softball fields. There will be three rounds with ten outs per batter.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFojJ_0cMywb6Y00

Hyphen Summit 2021

Morgantown, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 336 Dents Run Road, Morgantown, WV 26501

Hyphen Summit is an annual convention for Hyphen, Young Adults, age 18-30, in the West Virginia/Western Maryland District.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UUmi_0cMywb6Y00

MTG: Commander Night

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 9515 Mall Rd, Morgantown, WV

MTG: Commander Night ENTRY FEE: Free Commander is an exciting, unique way to play Magic that is all about awesome legendary creatures, big plays, and battling your friends in epic multiplayer...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Softball#Vouchers
Morgantown Updates

Morgantown Updates

Morgantown, WV
140
Followers
310
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morgantown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy