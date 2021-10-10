Morgantown calendar: Events coming up

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Morgantown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Morgantown area:

Laura Mesaros Gallery: Hannah Freeman Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Morgantown, WV

Exhibition by painting professor Hannah Freeman. View the full event details here: https://calendar.wvu.edu/site/ccarts/event/laura-mesaros-gallery-hannah-freeman-2/

Costume Skate Party Morgantown, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 537 Blue Horizon Drive, Morgantown, WV 26501

This skate party will have a costume contest and the prize winner receives 2 free skate vouchers! Bring your family and friends!

WVU Intramural Sports Home Run Derby Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 Mylan Park Ln, Morgantown, WV

Home Run Derby will be a single day event on Monday, October 13th hosted at the Mylan Park Softball fields. There will be three rounds with ten outs per batter.

Hyphen Summit 2021 Morgantown, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 336 Dents Run Road, Morgantown, WV 26501

Hyphen Summit is an annual convention for Hyphen, Young Adults, age 18-30, in the West Virginia/Western Maryland District.

MTG: Commander Night Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 9515 Mall Rd, Morgantown, WV

MTG: Commander Night ENTRY FEE: Free Commander is an exciting, unique way to play Magic that is all about awesome legendary creatures, big plays, and battling your friends in epic multiplayer...