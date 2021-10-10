CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City events calendar

 6 days ago

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Live events are coming to Johnson City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Johnson City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWuhE_0cMywaDp00

MEMBERS FRIENDSGIVING

Johnson City, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 404 South Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601

A FRIENDSGIVING Feast to celebrate our members that make our community so amazing!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWMBP_0cMywaDp00

The River Craft & Goodies Fair Fundraiser

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 125 W Main St, Johnson City, TN

The River Craft & Goodies Fair will be held on October 16th from 10 am to 2 pm at the pavilion located behind The River at First Presbyterian Church. The River is located at 125 West Main Street...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xexV_0cMywaDp00

Bands of America Johnson City Regional Championship

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 1276 Gilbreath Dr, Johnson City, TN

One of America's most exciting marching band events, this Regional Championship features outstanding high school marching bands from around the region in Preliminary competition. The top 12...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGUAL_0cMywaDp00

Become A Home-Based Travel Agent (Johnson City, TN) No Experience Necessary

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 101 W Springbrook Dr, Johnson City, TN

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uq8Li_0cMywaDp00

Worship Service and Sunday School Classes

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN

Join us for worship services and Sunday Cchool classes. Service times are as follows: 9:30 AM – contemporary worship service (Green Sanctuary) & Sunday School classes (classrooms) 11:00 AM –...

Learn More

