Live events Decatur — what’s coming up

(DECATUR, IL) Decatur is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Decatur area:

Mammogram Mondays Decatur, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2300 N Edward St, Decatur, IL

Geared towards women over 40 who are uninsured or under-insured, this program offers FREE screening mammograms on Mondays in October at the DMH Breast Center, 302 West Hay Street, Suite 117...

Boo at the Zoo Decatur, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 71 S Country Club Rd, Decatur, IL

Boo at the Zoo Come and enjoy this family tradition the last two weekends of October. You can support the zoo while collecting treats, enjoying the decorations, spinning on the carousel, and...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Decatur, IL 62521

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

millersville, il Decatur, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in millersville_il? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Alex W Smith performs a FREE SHOW at Golden Fox Brewing Decatur, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2874 N Dinneen St, Decatur, IL

Alex W Smith performs a FREE SHOW at Golden Fox Brewing - www.alexsmithguitar.com About this Event Born in Michigan, Alex "Southside" was exposed to music at an early age through his father's...