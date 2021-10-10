Live events Decatur — what’s coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

 6 days ago

(DECATUR, IL) Decatur is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Decatur area:

Mammogram Mondays

Decatur, IL

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2300 N Edward St, Decatur, IL

Geared towards women over 40 who are uninsured or under-insured, this program offers FREE screening mammograms on Mondays in October at the DMH Breast Center, 302 West Hay Street, Suite 117...

Boo at the Zoo

Decatur, IL

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 71 S Country Club Rd, Decatur, IL

Boo at the Zoo Come and enjoy this family tradition the last two weekends of October. You can support the zoo while collecting treats, enjoying the decorations, spinning on the carousel, and...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Decatur, IL

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Decatur, IL 62521

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

millersville, il

Decatur, IL

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in millersville_il? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Alex W Smith performs a FREE SHOW at Golden Fox Brewing

Decatur, IL

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2874 N Dinneen St, Decatur, IL

Alex W Smith performs a FREE SHOW at Golden Fox Brewing - www.alexsmithguitar.com About this Event Born in Michigan, Alex "Southside" was exposed to music at an early age through his father's...

NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
With Decatur Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

