Florence, SC

Florence calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(FLORENCE, SC) Florence is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Florence area:

2021 As Nature Intended Natural Hair & Wellness Expo

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 150 Westpark Drive, Florence, SC 29501

For over 10 years, As Nature Intended has served the PeeDee region by educating the general public about natural hair and wellness.

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training Program in Florence

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: Business Centre, Florence, SC 29501

Get LSS Green & Black Belt certified by attending just one class and one exam. Course is developed by internationally accredited instructor.

Unseen Medicine Workshop

Florence, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Unseen Medicine Workshop is on Facebook. To connect with Unseen Medicine Workshop, join Facebook today.

Wilson High School 2021 Homecoming Gospel Concert

Florence, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1411 E Old Marion Hwy, Florence, SC

Come Praise and Worship with the Wilson High School Alumni Association as we praise the Lord with Jekalyn Carr and Shirley Caesar! Also check out other Concerts in Florence , Music Events in...

MERCH VOLUNTEER - Newsboys, Mandisa, and MORE - Florence, SC

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 3300 W Radio Dr, Florence, SC 29501

Come help out the merch team at Newsboys Step into the Light Tour, and get to see some of the show for free!

