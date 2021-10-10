Fort Smith events calendar

(FORT SMITH, AR) Fort Smith has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Smith:

Rocky Horror Picture Show - Shadowcast Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 700 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR

Let's do the time warp AGAAAAAAIN!!! Arkansas' Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast has been performing a full shadowcast of the 1975 cult-classic since 2012. They have performed at multiple...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Fort Smith, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Red Shoe Shindig Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 70 S 7th St, Fort Smith, AR

Join us at the Shindig, one of Fort Smith’s preeminent fundraising events! The ever-changing theme is just part of the excitement you can count on. Black-tie is optional and red shoes are strongly...

Arkansas Women to Watch: Paper Routes Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 5210 Kinkead Ave, Fort Smith, AR

Presented by the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Guest curated by Allison Glenn, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.

No Mercy House - FSBGC Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club is back with another haunted attraction that will make your blood curdle... NO MERCY HOUSE: In 1958, the Hannibal Klown Traveling Circus made a stop in Fort Smith...