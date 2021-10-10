CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith events calendar

Fort Smith News Beat
Fort Smith News Beat
 6 days ago

(FORT SMITH, AR) Fort Smith has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Smith:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7LY1_0cMywXWW00

Rocky Horror Picture Show - Shadowcast

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 700 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR

Let's do the time warp AGAAAAAAIN!!! Arkansas' Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast has been performing a full shadowcast of the 1975 cult-classic since 2012. They have performed at multiple...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQvYA_0cMywXWW00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNeoX_0cMywXWW00

Red Shoe Shindig

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 70 S 7th St, Fort Smith, AR

Join us at the Shindig, one of Fort Smith’s preeminent fundraising events! The ever-changing theme is just part of the excitement you can count on. Black-tie is optional and red shoes are strongly...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUym0_0cMywXWW00

Arkansas Women to Watch: Paper Routes

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 5210 Kinkead Ave, Fort Smith, AR

Presented by the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Guest curated by Allison Glenn, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5Rzw_0cMywXWW00

No Mercy House - FSBGC

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club is back with another haunted attraction that will make your blood curdle... NO MERCY HOUSE: In 1958, the Hannibal Klown Traveling Circus made a stop in Fort Smith...

With Fort Smith News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

