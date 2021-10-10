Kennewick calendar: What's coming up

(KENNEWICK, WA) Kennewick is ready for live events.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kennewick:

BoxLunch Grand Opening Celebration - Columbia Center Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick, WA

BoxLunch is your new destination for Pop Culture gifts - nope, we're not a restaurant. For every $10 you spend in-store helps provide a meal to Feeding America. The first 50 guests to visit...

Game day at Moonshot Brewing! Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 8804 W Victoria Ave # 140, Kennewick, WA

Game Night at Moonshot is something we look forward to every month. It's an opportunity to get together and play games and drink beer (or cider) and what could be better than that? Oh yea, Gray's...

Cookie Decorating Class: Zodiac Cookies Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 117 West Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99336

Join us at the Layered Cake Artistry Studio for a for a fun and unique cookie decorating experience.

Lifted Lotus Yoga’s 3 Year Anniversary Celebration Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Join us in celebrating Lifted Lotus Yoga Collective's 3 year anniversary with a community yoga class followed by a gathering to honor the community we have created together. The yoga class will be...

Cake Decorating Class: Piped Buttercream Roses & Succulents Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jan 01, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jan 01, 08:30 PM

Address: 117 West Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99336

Join us at the Layered Cake Artistry Studio for a for a fun and unique cake decorating experience.