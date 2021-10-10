CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Missoula calendar: Events coming up

Missoula Today
Missoula Today
 6 days ago

(MISSOULA, MT) Live events are lining up on the Missoula calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Missoula:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdf7X_0cMywVl400

CandyFest

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1001 Cleveland St, Missoula, MT

CandyFest is a "Trunk or Treat style" event with fun decorated vehicles including local heroes from the Sheriff’s and Fire Department. Lots of candy, cake walk, free food, and free raffle.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7c9H_0cMywVl400

BBB—A Night for Western Native Voice

Missoula, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 732 South 1st Street West, Missoula, MT 59801

Join the Environmental Law Group and Native American Law Student Association for a night of drinks, fun, and a silent auction!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRdrZ_0cMywVl400

Mt Jumbo Elk Ramble 15k

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:59 PM

The Mt Jumbo Elk Ramble 15k is on Saturday October 30, 2021 to Sunday November 14, 2021. It includes the following events: Elk Ramble 15K and Elk Ramble Virtual Run.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZ6wM_0cMywVl400

Indigenous People's Day - City Offices to Close on Monday, October 11, 2021

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

All City of Missoula Departments will be closed. The Police, Fire Departments, Missoula Water and the Wastewater Treatment Plant will provide services.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtxoG_0cMywVl400

Montana

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 32 Campus Dr, Missoula, MT

View the Sacramento State Hornets vs. Montana Grizzlies game played on October 16, 2021. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Sheriff#Fire Department#Native American#Sun Nov 11#The Mt Jumbo Elk#Missoula Water#Montana Grizzlies#Social
Missoula Today

Missoula Today

Missoula, MT
80
Followers
309
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Missoula Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy