Missoula calendar: Events coming up

(MISSOULA, MT) Live events are lining up on the Missoula calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Missoula:

CandyFest Missoula, MT

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1001 Cleveland St, Missoula, MT

CandyFest is a "Trunk or Treat style" event with fun decorated vehicles including local heroes from the Sheriff’s and Fire Department. Lots of candy, cake walk, free food, and free raffle.

BBB—A Night for Western Native Voice Missoula, MT

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 732 South 1st Street West, Missoula, MT 59801

Join the Environmental Law Group and Native American Law Student Association for a night of drinks, fun, and a silent auction!

Mt Jumbo Elk Ramble 15k Missoula, MT

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:59 PM

The Mt Jumbo Elk Ramble 15k is on Saturday October 30, 2021 to Sunday November 14, 2021. It includes the following events: Elk Ramble 15K and Elk Ramble Virtual Run.

Indigenous People's Day - City Offices to Close on Monday, October 11, 2021 Missoula, MT

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

All City of Missoula Departments will be closed. The Police, Fire Departments, Missoula Water and the Wastewater Treatment Plant will provide services.

Montana Missoula, MT

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 32 Campus Dr, Missoula, MT

View the Sacramento State Hornets vs. Montana Grizzlies game played on October 16, 2021. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more.