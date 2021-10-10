Live events coming up in Mansfield
(MANSFIELD, OH) Mansfield is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Mansfield area:
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 1395 Grace St, Mansfield, OH
Family Story Time Fall Session 1: Sep. 13-Oct. 23 Fall Session 2: Nov. 1-Dec. 11 Tue. 10:30 AM Join us in person for interactive story time! Space is limited, call 419.589.7050 to reserve your spot!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield, OH
October 3 – October 31, “The Ohio Clay & Glass Invitational” is a new event for the Mansfield Art Center giving a nod to our new Ceramic and Glass Studio. A call to Ohio clay and glass artists...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 2295 Lexington Ave, Mansfield, OH
Please message us if you would like to bring a chili or door prizes or home-baked goods to help us raise money for our building project! Building fund raffle! Free Food! Open to the public and free!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Address: 166 Park Ave W, Mansfield, OH
HEALTH & SAFETY: At the Renaissance Theatre, your safety is our top concern. To protect the health of our community, volunteers, artists, crew and staff, all attendees to performances at Theatre...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 1277A OH-430, Mansfield, OH
Do you need to take Ohio’s hunter education course before this year's hunting seasons begin? Hunter education is a requirement for all first-time license buyers in Ohio, except those who hunt with...
