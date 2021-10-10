Live events coming up in Mansfield

(MANSFIELD, OH) Mansfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mansfield area:

Family Story Time-Madison Branch Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1395 Grace St, Mansfield, OH

Family Story Time Fall Session 1: Sep. 13-Oct. 23 Fall Session 2: Nov. 1-Dec. 11 Tue. 10:30 AM Join us in person for interactive story time! Space is limited, call 419.589.7050 to reserve your spot!

Ohio Clay & Glass Invitational Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield, OH

October 3 – October 31, “The Ohio Clay & Glass Invitational” is a new event for the Mansfield Art Center giving a nod to our new Ceramic and Glass Studio. A call to Ohio clay and glass artists...

Chili Cook Off Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2295 Lexington Ave, Mansfield, OH

Please message us if you would like to bring a chili or door prizes or home-baked goods to help us raise money for our building project! Building fund raffle! Free Food! Open to the public and free!

Assassins Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 166 Park Ave W, Mansfield, OH

HEALTH & SAFETY: At the Renaissance Theatre, your safety is our top concern. To protect the health of our community, volunteers, artists, crew and staff, all attendees to performances at Theatre...

Ohio Hunter Education Course Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1277A OH-430, Mansfield, OH

Do you need to take Ohio’s hunter education course before this year's hunting seasons begin? Hunter education is a requirement for all first-time license buyers in Ohio, except those who hunt with...