CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, NC

What’s up Jacksonville: Local events calendar

Jacksonville Voice
Jacksonville Voice
 6 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Jacksonville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35v12U_0cMywTzc00

Girls Night Out The Show at Hooligan's Music Hall (Jacksonville, NC)

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 2620 Onslow Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Jacksonville ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 7pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqVtz_0cMywTzc00

Return of the Open House Events!

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 261 Ben Williams Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Join us at Walton's Distillery for the return of our Open House Events! Live music, FREE lunch, and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bf2r6_0cMywTzc00

Big A$$ Costume Party

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 285 Scott-Jenkins Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Rare 2-day event. Four DJs, bonfires, food, live performances, sexy costumes, up to $1000 in prizes, and more. You don't wanna miss this!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHv8g_0cMywTzc00

Let It Snow: Planetarium Show (12/28/21)

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 50 Court Street, Jacksonville, NC 28540

"Let It Snow" is a treat for the eyes and ears.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, NC
Government
City
Jacksonville, NC
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Distillery#Scott Jenkins Road
Jacksonville Voice

Jacksonville Voice

Jacksonville, NC
121
Followers
301
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy