What’s up Jacksonville: Local events calendar
(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Jacksonville.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 07:30 PM
Address: 2620 Onslow Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28540
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Jacksonville ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 7pm
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 261 Ben Williams Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540
Join us at Walton's Distillery for the return of our Open House Events! Live music, FREE lunch, and more!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Address: 285 Scott-Jenkins Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540
Rare 2-day event. Four DJs, bonfires, food, live performances, sexy costumes, up to $1000 in prizes, and more. You don't wanna miss this!
Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Address: 50 Court Street, Jacksonville, NC 28540
"Let It Snow" is a treat for the eyes and ears.
