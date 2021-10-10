CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta calendar: What's coming up

Valdosta Journal
Valdosta Journal
 6 days ago

(VALDOSTA, GA) Valdosta is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Valdosta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9nmm_0cMywS6t00

Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers - Valdosta Campus

Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4089 Val Tech Rd, Valdosta, GA

Our American Heart Association (AHA) Basic Life Support (BLS) CPR Course for Healthcare Providers is a classroom, video based, instructor-le About this Event Our American Heart Association (AHA...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BP4DE_0cMywS6t00

The Almas, Once Around | Wed Oct 13th | AshleyStStation

Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Almas, Once Around | Wed Oct 13th | AshleyStStation at Valdosta, Georgia, United States on Wed Oct 13 2021 at 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c36nk_0cMywS6t00

VSU Old School Cool Alums Presents"Old Skool Rewind 4.0: Homecoming 2021"

Valdosta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 212 West Street, Valdosta, GA 31601

Let's take it back to the old school and kick back with fellow alumni as DJ Killa Groove takes us back with a mix of R&B,hip hop and today's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEVUN_0cMywS6t00

Worship Arts Ministry

Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:44 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:45 PM

Address: 200 W Central Ave, Valdosta, GA

« All Events Traditional Worship Service October 10 @ 11:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Elf20_0cMywS6t00

Painter's Choice Fall Workshop with Ashlie

Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 123 N Ashley St, Valdosta, GA

Come enjoy an evening creating this adorable stacked pumpkin/snowman door hanger with us! No painting experience is necessary to get these adorable project. Ashlie will lead you every step of the...

ABOUT

With Valdosta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

