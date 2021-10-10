Coming soon: Lawton events

(LAWTON, OK) Lawton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lawton:

4th Annual All Team "Trunk or Treat" Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

4th Annual All Team "Trunk or Treat" at 2802 SW Lee Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505-8336, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 04:00 pm to 06:00 pm

SWOK Bridal Expo 2021 Lawton, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 135 Northwest 2nd Street, Lawton, OK 73501

Spend the day meeting some of the area’s most distinguished wedding experts as you begin to plan your special day.

Jimmy's Bag of Donuts at Billingsley Hyundai Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2502 NW 82nd St, Lawton, OK

Jimmy's Bag of Donuts will be at Billingsley Hyundai from 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 11th. Come try their delicious donuts before they sell out that morning!

Haunted Car Wash Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 5396 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK

All American would like to invite you to our annual Haunted Car Wash. Come experience the fright the last 3 weekends of October, Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 pm at 5396 NW Cache Rd. Cost is $25...

Slaughter & Vixen Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 2315 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK

PUBLIC ONSALE STARTS March 11 at 8am SLAUGHTER and VIXEN will appear at Apache Casino Hotel on Saturday, October 16, 2021. This special 2-night rock fest also features QUEENSRYCHE and GREAT WHITE...