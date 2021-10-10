Terre Haute events calendar

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Live events are coming to Terre Haute.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Terre Haute:

Saturday Night Yu-Gi-Oh! Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 248 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN

Join us at Full Moon Games for the weekly Saturday Night Yu-Gi-Oh event that happens every Saturday at 6:30 PM! Entry Fee: $10 -Players receive TWO (2) OTS Packs upon entry **While Supplies...

Girls Night Out: The Show on October 14 or October 16 at 8 p.m. Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1500 Locust St, Terre Haute, IN

Muscle-bound hunks unleash ripped abs and sexy dance moves in a tantalizing evening of girls’ night out fun, with optional meet and greet

5th Grade Grandparents Day Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2121 Boston Ave, Terre Haute, IN

5th Grade Grandparents Day is on Facebook. To connect with 5th Grade Grandparents Day, join Facebook today.

47868 Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 47868? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Poplar Pub Dueling Pianos Terre Haute, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 57 Allendale, Terre Haute, IN 47802

Join us as the Poplar Pub crew perform at this Halloween Dueling Pianos event! Get in the Halloween spirit - costumes are encouraged!