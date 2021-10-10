CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute events calendar

Terre Haute News Watch
Terre Haute News Watch
 6 days ago

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Live events are coming to Terre Haute.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Terre Haute:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQ3mz_0cMywPSi00

Saturday Night Yu-Gi-Oh!

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 248 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN

Join us at Full Moon Games for the weekly Saturday Night Yu-Gi-Oh event that happens every Saturday at 6:30 PM! Entry Fee: $10 -Players receive TWO (2) OTS Packs upon entry **While Supplies...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N74rz_0cMywPSi00

Girls Night Out: The Show on October 14 or October 16 at 8 p.m.

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1500 Locust St, Terre Haute, IN

Muscle-bound hunks unleash ripped abs and sexy dance moves in a tantalizing evening of girls’ night out fun, with optional meet and greet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7dyw_0cMywPSi00

5th Grade Grandparents Day

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2121 Boston Ave, Terre Haute, IN

5th Grade Grandparents Day is on Facebook. To connect with 5th Grade Grandparents Day, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKK0P_0cMywPSi00

47868

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 47868? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11TyXc_0cMywPSi00

Poplar Pub Dueling Pianos

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 57 Allendale, Terre Haute, IN 47802

Join us as the Poplar Pub crew perform at this Halloween Dueling Pianos event! Get in the Halloween spirit - costumes are encouraged!

Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute News Watch

