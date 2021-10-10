Hagerstown events calendar

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Hagerstown is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hagerstown:

Prohibition Hub hosts Tanner Bingaman Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 28 S Potomac St Level B, Hagerstown, MD

Tanner plays music for friends of Prohibition Hub in Hagerstown, MD. Multi-instrumentalist (guitar, banjo, and harmonica) Tanner Bingaman sings original folkmush and arrangements of traditional...

The Love and Laugh Comedy Show Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 28 South Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

The Love and Laugh comedy show is the Longest running stand up comedy show in the 4 state region. Featuring comedians from all over the USA.

Medium in the Raw Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 28 South Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Rev. Dr. Michelle Walker is a Psychic Medium, Medical Intuitive & Author

Surgeons vs. Chefs: A Pumpkin Carving Competition Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 W Washington St, Hagerstown, MD

Discovery Station will be hosting the 8th Annual “Surgeons vs. Chefs: Pumpkin Face-Off” this coming October 11th from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event will be live-streamed through the museum’s...

Culture & Cocktails: The Bridges of Washington County Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 135 West Washington Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Enjoy a drink and have a think! At Culture & Cocktails, we tackle a historical topic with the help of a little liquid fortitude.