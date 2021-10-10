CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Hagerstown events calendar

Hagerstown Daily
Hagerstown Daily
 6 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Hagerstown is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hagerstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30m1bu_0cMywOpD00

Prohibition Hub hosts Tanner Bingaman

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 28 S Potomac St Level B, Hagerstown, MD

Tanner plays music for friends of Prohibition Hub in Hagerstown, MD. Multi-instrumentalist (guitar, banjo, and harmonica) Tanner Bingaman sings original folkmush and arrangements of traditional...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cmu6G_0cMywOpD00

The Love and Laugh Comedy Show

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 28 South Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

The Love and Laugh comedy show is the Longest running stand up comedy show in the 4 state region. Featuring comedians from all over the USA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixbOI_0cMywOpD00

Medium in the Raw

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 28 South Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Rev. Dr. Michelle Walker is a Psychic Medium, Medical Intuitive & Author

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nPZv_0cMywOpD00

Surgeons vs. Chefs: A Pumpkin Carving Competition

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 W Washington St, Hagerstown, MD

Discovery Station will be hosting the 8th Annual “Surgeons vs. Chefs: Pumpkin Face-Off” this coming October 11th from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event will be live-streamed through the museum’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5svR_0cMywOpD00

Culture & Cocktails: The Bridges of Washington County

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 135 West Washington Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Enjoy a drink and have a think! At Culture & Cocktails, we tackle a historical topic with the help of a little liquid fortitude.

With Hagerstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

