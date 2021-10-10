Live events on the horizon in Charleston

(CHARLESTON, WV) Charleston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charleston:

Tommy Emmanuel with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Lera Lynn and more Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston , WV, WV 25301

Be a part of the live audience as Mountain Stage records a fresh episode for NPR Music!

Halloween Midnight Mischief Tour Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:45 PM

Address: Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, WV 25301

The spirits are calling in downtown Charleston, WV! Don't miss out on our Midnight Mischief Halloween special event!

Pokey LaFarge, Seth Glier, Stephanie Lambring, Yasmin Williams and more Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston , WV, WV 25301

Join the live audience as Mountain Stage records a fresh episode for NPR Music to be share with a radio audience at a later date.

Mac & Cheese Cook-Off Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 800 Smith Street, Charleston, WV 25301

Local Restaurants, Businesses and Competitive Individuals compete to win the title "West Virginia's Best Mac & Cheese".

Free Outdoor Movie at the United Way of Central WV Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 United Way Square, Charleston, WV 25301

Come one, come all! You are invited to a free outdoor movie screening of one of Halloween's most popular movies! Can you guess what it is?