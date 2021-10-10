Live events on the horizon in Charleston
(CHARLESTON, WV) Charleston has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charleston:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston , WV, WV 25301
Be a part of the live audience as Mountain Stage records a fresh episode for NPR Music!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:45 PM
Address: Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, WV 25301
The spirits are calling in downtown Charleston, WV! Don't miss out on our Midnight Mischief Halloween special event!
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 PM
Address: 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston , WV, WV 25301
Join the live audience as Mountain Stage records a fresh episode for NPR Music to be share with a radio audience at a later date.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: 800 Smith Street, Charleston, WV 25301
Local Restaurants, Businesses and Competitive Individuals compete to win the title "West Virginia's Best Mac & Cheese".
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1 United Way Square, Charleston, WV 25301
Come one, come all! You are invited to a free outdoor movie screening of one of Halloween's most popular movies! Can you guess what it is?
