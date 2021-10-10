Merced calendar: What's coming up

(MERCED, CA) Merced has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Merced:

Open House: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 75 E Main St Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Open House for MLS# MC21159867 in Downtown Merced starts on Sun, Oct 10, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM PDT.

Merced High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2020 Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 900 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Merced, CA

The Merced High School Athletic Foundation would like to thank each and everyone of you for your patience and continued support of the Merced High School Athletic Hall of Fame. It has been a long...

Pedalgeddon Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1513 W Main St, Merced, CA

Pedalgeddon Live... Fun With Science! You may also like the following events from The Fat Man's Pallbearers

Atomic Jackrabbit Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1513 W Main St, Merced, CA

Atomic Jackrabbit performing live with their Frankenstein mix of modern rock, rockabilly, and classics. You may also like the following events from Atomic Jackrabbit

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Merced, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Merced, CA 95340

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!