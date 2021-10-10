Live events Lynchburg — what’s coming up

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Live events are coming to Lynchburg.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lynchburg area:

Witches Night Out Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, #Ste B60, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Witches Night Out allows you to meet new people while painting a home decor item, sipping some wine and have delicious cheesecake.

Enchanted Trail: Hanging Out With Bats Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:10 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Enchanted Trail is an immersive, outdoor story experience for families to enjoy on the Timbrook Park trails!

Reverb Lynchburg 2021 Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Address: 1971 University Blvd, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Reverb: An all-night evangelistic event with echoes that last into eternity!

Worship Unplugged Vol. 2 - LIVE RECORDING Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 701 Thomas Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Join us in worship on October 30 for Worship Unplugged Vol. 2 live with Korey Mickie and a host of guest. It will be an unforgettable night.

FREE - Ride 2 Save Lives Motorcycle Assessment Course- Oct 16th (LYNCHBURG) Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3506 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

*** FREE COURSE*** *** PLEASE LIMIT TICKETS TO 2 PER ORDER *** The Virginia State Police would like to invite you to participate!