CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette calendar: Events coming up

Lafayette Post
Lafayette Post
 6 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Lafayette is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lafayette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsZG0_0cMywKIJ00

Fundamentals of Low Light Engagements

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Date/Time : October 15, 2021 6PM-10PM Location : Conservation Club of Tippecanoe County (2799 Conservation Club Rd., Lafayette, IN) Cost : $75 (Conservation Club of Tippecanoe County Members $60...

Learn More

Defensive Handgun Skills Development

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Date/Time : October 30, 2021 9AM-4PM Location : Conservation Club of Tippecanoe County (2799 Conservation Club Rd., Lafayette, IN) Cost : $125 (Conservation Club of Tippecanoe County members $100...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Lpq2_0cMywKIJ00

Stroke & Brain Injury Support Group

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3001 S Creasy Ln, Lafayette, IN

This group will focus on providing support, education and encouragement to participants as they navigate through the various challenges of recovery.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272QEd_0cMywKIJ00

The Holocaust: The Worst Man-Made Tragedy In Human History

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1500 S 9th St, Lafayette, IN

Anita Tiemeyer, Author, Public Speaker & Veteran will be the guest of the Lafayette Noon Rotary Club to talk about The Holocaust: The Worst Man-Made Tragedy In Human History Anita Tiemeyer was...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoFFt_0cMywKIJ00

Greater Lafayette Clay Guild's the 17th Annual POTTER'S MARKET

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 N 6th St, Lafayette, IN

Greater Lafayette Clay Guild 2021 Potters Market When: Saturday, October 16, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Where: YWCA Gymnasium, 605 North 6th Street, Lafayette, Indiana The 17th annual Potters Market is...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Lafayette, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Lafayette, IN
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Conservation Club Rd#Tippecanoe County Members#Public Speaker Veteran#Ywca Gymnasium
Lafayette Post

Lafayette Post

Lafayette, IN
152
Followers
302
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lafayette Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy