Lafayette calendar: Events coming up

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Lafayette is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lafayette:

Fundamentals of Low Light Engagements Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Date/Time : October 15, 2021 6PM-10PM Location : Conservation Club of Tippecanoe County (2799 Conservation Club Rd., Lafayette, IN) Cost : $75 (Conservation Club of Tippecanoe County Members $60...

Defensive Handgun Skills Development Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Date/Time : October 30, 2021 9AM-4PM Location : Conservation Club of Tippecanoe County (2799 Conservation Club Rd., Lafayette, IN) Cost : $125 (Conservation Club of Tippecanoe County members $100...

Stroke & Brain Injury Support Group Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3001 S Creasy Ln, Lafayette, IN

This group will focus on providing support, education and encouragement to participants as they navigate through the various challenges of recovery.

The Holocaust: The Worst Man-Made Tragedy In Human History Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1500 S 9th St, Lafayette, IN

Anita Tiemeyer, Author, Public Speaker & Veteran will be the guest of the Lafayette Noon Rotary Club to talk about The Holocaust: The Worst Man-Made Tragedy In Human History Anita Tiemeyer was...

Greater Lafayette Clay Guild's the 17th Annual POTTER'S MARKET Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 N 6th St, Lafayette, IN

Greater Lafayette Clay Guild 2021 Potters Market When: Saturday, October 16, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Where: YWCA Gymnasium, 605 North 6th Street, Lafayette, Indiana The 17th annual Potters Market is...