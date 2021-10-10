Scranton events coming soon

(SCRANTON, PA) Live events are lining up on the Scranton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Scranton area:

OPEN STAGE - Karaoke, Music & More!... Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1946 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Scranton, PA

Welcome to Open Stage! Where you can do nearly anything (PG-13) on the Moon Stage to show off your talents. Karaoke? DJ Mike C has a vast assortment of karaoke music set up and ready to hand you...

Line Dancing EVERY WEDNESDAY Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1946 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Scranton, PA

Dust off the hats and polish the boots... Moon Tavern goes Country! Come out and join Christine Reid for Country Line Dancing EVERY Wednesday starting at 7pm. Lessons are ONLY $5 for all adults...

Let's Talk About..."There, There" by Tommy Orange Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 Vine St, Scranton, PA

Join this discussion group as they meet to talk about current social, economic, and political issues through the lens of literature. Please see below for the fall schedule and titles. Read the...

Wednesday Night Shoot Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 701 Graham St, Scranton, PA

Let's shoot! Wednesday Nights @ Roll Call is a 1.5 hour Pro 2A community building shoot. The evening starts with coffee and questions, then goes into one hour on the range followed by a gun...

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Scranton Scranton, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 404 North Washington Avenue, Scranton, PA 18503

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!