Albany calendar: Coming events

Albany News Flash
 6 days ago

(ALBANY, GA) Albany is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Albany:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AgJ70_0cMywHe800

Ten Mile Bay Band Live! @ Lil Whiskey in Albany

Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2900 Sylvester Rd, Albany, GA

Ten Mile Bay Band Live! @ Lil Whiskey in Albany at 2900 Sylvester Rd, Albany, GA 31705, United States, Sylvester, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzAYu_0cMywHe800

On Sundays, we BRUNCH!

Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 311 Pine Ave, Albany, GA

Looking for brunch events in Albany, Georgia? From pancakes and eggs, to more traditional weekend breakfast and dinner here are some of the best brunch events in Albany, Georgia.Find information ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkwOv_0cMywHe800

COVID-19 Vaccination Event at Albany State University (West Campus)

Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2400 Gillionville Rd, Albany, GA

Albany State University is collaborating with the Dougherty County Health Department to offer free COVID-19 vaccines on West Campus. This event is open to the public. The Pfizer 2 dose, Moderna 2...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBkuC_0cMywHe800

YSL PRESENTS UNFOOK PERFORMING LIVE!!!

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 313 Pine Avenue, Albany, GA 31701

UNFOONK will be performing Live at the State Theater after ASU vs SSU Football game Oct.23rd! THIS WILL BE A SOLD OUT EVENT!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqUd4_0cMywHe800

Woman Warrior Unleashed Women Conference

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 Chehaw Park Road, Albany, GA 31701

On March 11-13th 2022 NMG MINISTRIES will present The Woman Warrior Unleashed Conference “My Pain Had A Purpose!

