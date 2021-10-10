CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach calendar: Coming events

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Daytona Beach is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Daytona Beach area:

Daytona 500 Nascar Race and Performance

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Address: 1801 West International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

We have been invited to perform at the Daytona 500 Nascar Race. This is a family friendly event!

2021 Vestibular Rehabilitation 1

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

This course will include didactic information as well as extensive labs to practice examination and treatments for vestibular dysfunction.

Canonical Coronation of Our Lady of La Leche

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Mailing adress:201 University Blvd. Daytona Beach, FL32118, 1014 N Halifax Ave, Daytona Beach, FL

The crowning of Our Lady of Leche is a rare honor granted by the Holy Father. This is only the fourth site in the U.S. to receive this honor. Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Carlos Osoro...

Chart House + Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Finale Dinner - Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1100 Marina Point Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Stag's Leap Wine Seller's & Chart House come together to showcase iconic wines & celebrate the six decades of Chart House cuisine.

NEFJA - Scholarship Concert & Supper featuring The Nat Adderley Jr. Quartet

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 352 South Nova Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

The Nat Adderley Jr. Quartet performs with Doug Carn on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 4 p.m. for the NEFJA Scholarship Concert & Supper

