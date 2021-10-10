CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Live events on the horizon in Longview

Longview Voice
 6 days ago

(LONGVIEW, TX) Longview is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Longview area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXalE_0cMywFsg00

Liberty-Eylau Varsity Football @ Spring Hill

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 2800 East George Richey Road, Longview, TX

The Spring Hill (Longview, TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Liberty-Eylau (Texarkana, TX) on Friday, October 15 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kCoQk_0cMywFsg00

*Customize!* Family Pumpkin Patch

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Tall Pines Ave Ste 5, Longview, TX

Customize your family pumpkin patch at Painting with a Twist! Just reserve your seats and we'll take care of the rest. We have all of the supplies and step by step instructions from our fabulous...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUQ6O_0cMywFsg00

Women's Fall Retreat — Oakland Heights Baptist Church

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1600 Judson Rd, Longview, TX

Ladies, come het away with us on Friday, October 29 through Saturday, October 30 at Lakeview Baptist Assembly for a much needed overnight retreat. We will spend our time focusing on purposeful...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7HXr_0cMywFsg00

Coffee with Charlotte

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1400 E Loop 281, Longview, TX

Visit with other moms interested in a Charlotte Mason education! We'll discuss a chapter from CM's Volume 3, School Education, each month. See the attached document for links to the free online...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQxL5_0cMywFsg00

Historic Longview Farmers Market

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 105 W Cotton St, Longview, TX

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 7:30AM - 11:30AM Location: Corner of High and Cotton Streets

With Longview Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

