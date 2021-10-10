Idaho Falls events coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls News Alert
 6 days ago

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Idaho Falls is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Idaho Falls area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ST4lU_0cMywEzx00

Continuing Education October 2021

Ammon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1508 Midway Dr, Ammon, ID

Continuing education presented by GIFAR and taught by Kelly Fisher. all classes count towards license requirements About this Event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBM8H_0cMywEzx00

The Late Boomers Live at Steele-N-Jo's Bone!

Iona, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1672 Bone Rd, Iona, ID

Dance your bones off at the little bar with the big heart, courtesy of the little band with the big sound!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfiwb_0cMywEzx00

Lash Certification 3 day course

Ammon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3160 E 17th St #170, Ammon, ID

Classic Lash Certification. 3 days. Bring your own model for the 3rd day. Includes XXL kit. $1,200 investment. Also check out other Workshops in Rigby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3F54_0cMywEzx00

Family Fall Festival!

Ammon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3003 S 25th E, Ammon, ID

Our fall Festival is here once again! Join us for fall games, trunk or treating, free swag, and more. Wear your costume and get ready for some fun! This festival is for ALL AGES and you will not...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZH0f_0cMywEzx00

Open Gym and Preschool Open Gym

Ammon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 3019 S 25th E, Ammon, ID

Join us for open gym fun in our gymnastics/parkour/ninja warrior gym in Ammon, Idaho. We host an open gym for preschool aged kids every Thursday at 11:30am, and Saturdays at 10:00am for a one hour...

