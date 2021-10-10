Wichita Falls events coming up

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Live events are coming to Wichita Falls.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wichita Falls:

The Kell House - Haunted Tour & Movie Screening Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 900 Bluff Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Take the last Haunted Tour of the evening and watch the movie filmed in the Kell House! Is the story true? You be the judge!

Open Mic Nights At Stone Oven Pizza Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Open Mic Nights At Stone Oven Pizza at 810 7th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301-2507, United States on Wed Sep 15 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Mystery Art: Exhibit & Auction Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1300 Lamar St, Wichita Falls, TX

Mystery Art Fest is a free, month-long festival celebrating local artists and featuring work from all disciplines, ages and skill levels. Stop by to view the artwork and bid on the collection...

Warriors Hockey Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1000 5th St, Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Warriors vs Lone Star Brahmas Buy your tickets at the link! For more information about the team, staff, and schedule, visit https://www.wichitafallswarriors.com/



ATTENTION FAMILIES: HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER PROGRAM NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1300 7th St, Wichita Falls, TX

The waitlist for the elderly, disabled, or working 90 days more preferences on the waitlist. The waitlist is three months (3) or less. Apply at the Housing/Section 8 Office Room 301. Applications...