Live events coming up in Grand Junction

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Grand Junction is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Junction area:

Steve-O (Thurs) Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Steve-o LIVE AT MESA THEATER! THURSDAY, November 18th, 2021! 21+ must have ID to enter.

BLITZKID: Escape The Grave Tour Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Blitzkid: Escape the Grave Tour 2022 LIVE at Mesa Theater Saturday, March 5th, 2022

Young Artists Concert: Mariama Alcântara & Zerek Dodson GRAND JUNCTION Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 1803 North 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501

We are excited to feature two emerging artists for our season finale: Mariama Alcântara, violin and Zerek Dodson, piano.

Basic Life Support (CPR) at Eagle Ridge Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2425 Teller Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501

This training is for staff at Eagle Ridge / Vivage to complete their 2-year BLS - CPR certification from Blue Spectrum Solutions.