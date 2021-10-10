Live events coming up in Davenport

(DAVENPORT, IA) Live events are coming to Davenport.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Davenport:

Baby Dedication Davenport, IA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 4316 N Ripley St, Davenport, IA

We are having a baby dedication in a few weeks where we commit to raising children in the Word and pray for blessings for both the babies and the parents. If you are interested in dedicating your...

Fair Warning Live at Gypsy Highway Davenport, IA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2606 W Locust St, Davenport, IA

GHW Welcomes back Fair Warning to the stage for a night of High energy rock ‘n’ roll. They bring an authentic rock 'n' roll experience that spans all of your favorites & draw inspiration from Van...

How To Become a Professional Entertainer (And Land High-End Clients) Davenport, IA

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Virtual, Davenport, IA 52801

The Three Pillars to Becoming a Professional Entertaining (earning 100’s or 1000’s/hour)

METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY CHURCH OF THE QUAD CITIES Online and Davenport IA Davenport, IA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2930 Locust St, Davenport, IA

Iowa\'s only Metropolitan Community Church holds LGBTQ-identified non-denominational worship and community. Social hour at 10, service at 11.



Garage Sale / Flea Market Davenport, IA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 4004 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA

Find antique and products that you love at flea markets in Davenport. Rather than shopping from a chainstore go shop from a flea or a street fair in Davenport. Flea markets have grown over the...