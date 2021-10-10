CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Live events coming up in Davenport

Davenport Digest
6 days ago
 6 days ago

(DAVENPORT, IA) Live events are coming to Davenport.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Davenport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kwy5g_0cMywBLm00

Baby Dedication

Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 4316 N Ripley St, Davenport, IA

We are having a baby dedication in a few weeks where we commit to raising children in the Word and pray for blessings for both the babies and the parents. If you are interested in dedicating your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGswO_0cMywBLm00

Fair Warning Live at Gypsy Highway

Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2606 W Locust St, Davenport, IA

GHW Welcomes back Fair Warning to the stage for a night of High energy rock ‘n’ roll. They bring an authentic rock 'n' roll experience that spans all of your favorites & draw inspiration from Van...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sm3D_0cMywBLm00

How To Become a Professional Entertainer (And Land High-End Clients)

Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Virtual, Davenport, IA 52801

The Three Pillars to Becoming a Professional Entertaining (earning 100’s or 1000’s/hour)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmL4A_0cMywBLm00

METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY CHURCH OF THE QUAD CITIES Online and Davenport IA

Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2930 Locust St, Davenport, IA

Iowa\'s only Metropolitan Community Church holds LGBTQ-identified non-denominational worship and community. Social hour at 10, service at 11.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ayKPf_0cMywBLm00

Garage Sale / Flea Market

Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 4004 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA

Find antique and products that you love at flea markets in Davenport. Rather than shopping from a chainstore go shop from a flea or a street fair in Davenport. Flea markets have grown over the...

Davenport Digest

Davenport, IA
