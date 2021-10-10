CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Live events coming up in San Angelo

San Angelo News Flash
San Angelo News Flash
 6 days ago

(SAN ANGELO, TX) Live events are coming to San Angelo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Angelo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I45fT_0cMywAT300

Bodysnatcher San Angelo, TX

San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1421 West Beauregard Avenue, San Angelo, TX 76901

Bodysnatcher, Left to Suffer, Boundaries, and Mouth for War with support from A Blessing's Curse, Pisspoor, and Soothsayer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IAMR1_0cMywAT300

October Membership Luncheon - State of the City

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 501 Rio Concho Dr, San Angelo, TX

Be sure to purchase your tickets to attend our upcoming Membership Luncheon on October 12, titled "State of the City," to be held at the McNease Convention Center, with special guest speakers...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YR8X7_0cMywAT300

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1936 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX

Angelo Civic Theatre presents Washington Irving’s classic tale, The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow. Running October 8-17th, America’s first ghost story will be performed live on stage with poetry, dance...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbGHN_0cMywAT300

Fort Concho Fright Night

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 630 S Oakes St, San Angelo, TX

Get ready for 2 nights of fun and frights! Fort Concho invites you to join us on October 29th & 30th for a spooktacular haunted house in our … More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khiVZ_0cMywAT300

Tejas Brothers in San Angelo

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 10 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX

It's time for San Angelo's annual Roping Fiesta and your Tejas Brothers will be there for two nights of fun, Oct. 29th & 30th, at the legendary Blaine's Pub. No pre-sale tickets. Pay at the door...

