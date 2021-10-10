Jackson calendar: What's coming up

(JACKSON, MI) Jackson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jackson:

ASANA + BEYOND Jackson, MI

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 2630 Kibby Rd, Jackson, MI

This course is for any yogi who want to take their knowledge of yoga deeper and learn about yoga asana + beyond. You will deepen your yoga practice by learning the foundations of yoga: asana...

Let's Get Ready Jackson, MI

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3055 Shirley Drive., Jackson, MI 49201

Let's Get Ready the premiere basketball camp for high school grade 9-12. (BOYS & GIRLS!!)

Little Shop of Horrors Jackson, MI

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1566 N Sutton Rd, Jackson, MI

OCT 29-31 & NOV 5-7, 2021 7:30pm Fri & Sat • 3:00pm Sun Seating begins 30 minutes before performance time. ABOUT The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he...

Open House: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 241 Randolph St Jackson, MI

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 55021098734 in Falling Waters starts on Sun, Oct 10, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT.

TABE at MWSE-Jackson Jackson, MI

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 209 E Washington Ave, Jackson, MI

The Test of Adult Basic Education (TABE). A Career Advisor must sign up a participant for enrollment or training purposes.The Test of Adult Basic Education (TABE) is a comprehensive reading and...