CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MI

Jackson calendar: What's coming up

Jackson Digest
Jackson Digest
 6 days ago

(JACKSON, MI) Jackson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jackson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQ7xl_0cMyw9fZ00

ASANA + BEYOND

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 2630 Kibby Rd, Jackson, MI

This course is for any yogi who want to take their knowledge of yoga deeper and learn about yoga asana + beyond. You will deepen your yoga practice by learning the foundations of yoga: asana...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTMLD_0cMyw9fZ00

Let's Get Ready

Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3055 Shirley Drive., Jackson, MI 49201

Let's Get Ready the premiere basketball camp for high school grade 9-12. (BOYS & GIRLS!!)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YkrIM_0cMyw9fZ00

Little Shop of Horrors

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1566 N Sutton Rd, Jackson, MI

OCT 29-31 & NOV 5-7, 2021 7:30pm Fri & Sat • 3:00pm Sun Seating begins 30 minutes before performance time. ABOUT The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzcSm_0cMyw9fZ00

Open House: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 241 Randolph St

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 55021098734 in Falling Waters starts on Sun, Oct 10, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFpT4_0cMyw9fZ00

TABE at MWSE-Jackson

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 209 E Washington Ave, Jackson, MI

The Test of Adult Basic Education (TABE). A Career Advisor must sign up a participant for enrollment or training purposes.The Test of Adult Basic Education (TABE) is a comprehensive reading and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Nov 11#Tabe
Jackson Digest

Jackson Digest

Jackson, MI
131
Followers
310
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jackson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy