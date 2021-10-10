Coming soon: Bowling Green events

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Live events are coming to Bowling Green.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bowling Green area:

2021 7th Annual Fireman's Ball Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1202 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: Join us for a fun evening of entertainment, dancing, bourbon tasting and dinner.

Whiskey & Deadlifts Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 148 Dishman Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42101

After a brief hiatus Whiskey and Deadlifts is back! Join us for the Halloween addition. Costumes are not required but highly recommended.

Sip, Paint, Smile 2021 Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2585 Vance Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Sip, Paint, Smile! Spend a relaxing afternoon painting a fall canvas with friends!

On Campus Preview Day: November 13, 2021 Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1906 College Heights Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42101

The Gatton Academy will host it's last Preview Day of the fall semester on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM (Central)

Bowling Green Health Expo Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 621 East 12th Avenue, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Find Alternative health resources, skincare, beauty and wellness products and services for the whole family. Immune boosting sources.