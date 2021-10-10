Coming soon: Bowling Green events
(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Live events are coming to Bowling Green.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Bowling Green area:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 1202 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: Join us for a fun evening of entertainment, dancing, bourbon tasting and dinner.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 148 Dishman Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42101
After a brief hiatus Whiskey and Deadlifts is back! Join us for the Halloween addition. Costumes are not required but highly recommended.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 2585 Vance Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Sip, Paint, Smile! Spend a relaxing afternoon painting a fall canvas with friends!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Address: 1906 College Heights Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42101
The Gatton Academy will host it's last Preview Day of the fall semester on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM (Central)
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 621 East 12th Avenue, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Find Alternative health resources, skincare, beauty and wellness products and services for the whole family. Immune boosting sources.
