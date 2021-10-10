College Station events coming soon

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Live events are coming to College Station.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in College Station:

Hopdoddy + Goat Yoga Texas - Fri, Oct 22 @ 10am College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: Century Court, College Station, TX 77840

Join Goat Yoga Texas and Hopdoddy Burger Bar to get your GOAT on!! Great for beginners! No experience necessary! Classic burger included!

Casa do Brasil; with Rachel Bloem — David Jack Skinner College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1665 Greens Prairie Rd, College Station, TX

Jazz duet comprised of vocalist Rachel Bloem and David Jack Skinner on guitar playing your favorite standards from the Great American Songbook as well as originals, pop, country, novelty and tunes...

FALL FEST 2021 College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1200 Foxfire Dr, College Station, TX

Dear Friends, The annual Fall Fest of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of College Station is a fundraising event primarily supporting Holy Cross Lutheran Learning Center. The event is a day filled with...

Fall Fun Carnival College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX

Bring the family to Post Oak Mall and enjoy the Wagner Carnival . Check out the rides, games, and awesome carnival food! The carnival is located in the parking lot near Macy's. https://bit.ly/

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, College Station, TX 77840

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!