CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

College Station events coming soon

College Station Daily
College Station Daily
 6 days ago

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Live events are coming to College Station.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in College Station:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rPbvJ_0cMyw7u700

Hopdoddy + Goat Yoga Texas - Fri, Oct 22 @ 10am

College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: Century Court, College Station, TX 77840

Join Goat Yoga Texas and Hopdoddy Burger Bar to get your GOAT on!! Great for beginners! No experience necessary! Classic burger included!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkHSk_0cMyw7u700

Casa do Brasil; with Rachel Bloem — David Jack Skinner

College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1665 Greens Prairie Rd, College Station, TX

Jazz duet comprised of vocalist Rachel Bloem and David Jack Skinner on guitar playing your favorite standards from the Great American Songbook as well as originals, pop, country, novelty and tunes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0st9AA_0cMyw7u700

FALL FEST 2021

College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1200 Foxfire Dr, College Station, TX

Dear Friends, The annual Fall Fest of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of College Station is a fundraising event primarily supporting Holy Cross Lutheran Learning Center. The event is a day filled with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppFg6_0cMyw7u700

Fall Fun Carnival

College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX

Bring the family to Post Oak Mall and enjoy the Wagner Carnival . Check out the rides, games, and awesome carnival food! The carnival is located in the parking lot near Macy's. https://bit.ly/

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7YgT_0cMyw7u700

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, College Station, TX 77840

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocalist#Live Events#Lutheran Church#Century Court#Hopdoddy Burger Bar#Sun Oct 10#Tx Jazz#Tx Dear Friends#Post Oak Mall#The Wagner Carnival#Macy
College Station Daily

College Station Daily

College Station, TX
103
Followers
310
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With College Station Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy