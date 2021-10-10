Bend calendar: What's coming up

(BEND, OR) Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bend:

LETTUCE - BRING BACK THE LOVE TOUR 2021 Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 11:59 PM

Address: 70 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend, OR 97701

LETTUCE - BRING BACK THE LOVE TOUR 2021 @ MIDTOWN BALLROOM - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2021 BROUGHT TO YOU BY PARALLEL 44 PRESENTS

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Bend, OR 97701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Whole Community Planning for a Pipeline Incident Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 63377 Northeast Jamison Street, Bend, OR 97701

This workshop will cover basic pipeline operations, as well as the planning for and response to a pipeline incident.

PLAYING DIRTY PARTY(TABOO NIGHTS) Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 10 Northwest Minnesota Avenue, Bend, OR 97701

Email first before purchasing the tickets and to know more info about this event.