CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

Bend calendar: What's coming up

Bend Journal
Bend Journal
 6 days ago

(BEND, OR) Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaHZh_0cMyw61O00

LETTUCE - BRING BACK THE LOVE TOUR 2021

Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 11:59 PM

Address: 70 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend, OR 97701

LETTUCE - BRING BACK THE LOVE TOUR 2021 @ MIDTOWN BALLROOM - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2021 BROUGHT TO YOU BY PARALLEL 44 PRESENTS

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlASK_0cMyw61O00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Bend, OR 97701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWHAA_0cMyw61O00

Whole Community Planning for a Pipeline Incident

Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 63377 Northeast Jamison Street, Bend, OR 97701

This workshop will cover basic pipeline operations, as well as the planning for and response to a pipeline incident.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9RDK_0cMyw61O00

PLAYING DIRTY PARTY(TABOO NIGHTS)

Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 10 Northwest Minnesota Avenue, Bend, OR 97701

Email first before purchasing the tickets and to know more info about this event.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown
Bend Journal

Bend Journal

Bend, OR
121
Followers
303
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bend Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy