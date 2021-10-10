CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Coming soon: Concord events

 6 days ago

(CONCORD, NC) Concord is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Concord:

Masquerading Around Tango Night!!

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 184 Booker Drive Southwest, Concord, NC 28025

Step out for a special kind of date night. A Masquerade Ball including dinner, game night & Tango lessons. Doors open at 5:30pm.

Lunch with Todd Unzicker

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1175 Crosspointe Dr, Concord, NC 28025

Join us for lunch and a Q&A with Todd Unzicker, the new Executive Director Treasurer of the Baptist State Convention of NC.

We Got Next 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament Fundraiser

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 01:00 PM

Address: 24 Spring Street Southwest, Concord, NC 28025

The Alex's Story Foundation is UP NEXT in the fight against childhood cancer, and you can help us bring HOPE in the USA and around the world

