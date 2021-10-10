CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Live events Fairfield — what’s coming up

Fairfield News Flash
 6 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Fairfield calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Knw9k_0cMyw4Fw00

Superhero Adoptions

Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Join us on 10/10/2021 from 10-3 for cat and kittens adoptions! We will be at Opportunity House Thrift Store in Fairfield located at 1819 N Texas Street, Fairfield. Bring a carrier and proof of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fK8T9_0cMyw4Fw00

Fairfield Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Fairfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1000 Webster Street, Fairfield, CA 94533

Fairfield National Prescription Drug Take Back Day! This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03knYe_0cMyw4Fw00

Advocacy Council Meeting

Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1111 Webster St, Fairfield, CA

Advocacy Council Strategy and Communication Plans Vision: To be the Voice for business in the Fairfield and Suisun City region. Mission: To assist the Chamber in being a strong and strategic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dskIo_0cMyw4Fw00

Bobbing for Pumpkins

Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1741 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA

Come join us for some Halloween Fun bobbing for pumpkins! Registration is $8 and includes your pumpkin. To register visit fairfield.ca.gov/recreg or call 399-4104.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PL9N7_0cMyw4Fw00

Stop the Struggle, Reclaim Your Power as a Woman (FAIRFIELD)

Fairfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: FAIRFIELD, Fairfield, CA 94533

How this Busy Working-Mom banished her inner b!#ch & finally created ROCK SOLID SELF-LOVE all without finding more hours in the day

