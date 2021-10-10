CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Chico calendar: Events coming up

Chico Updates
Chico Updates
 6 days ago

(CHICO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Chico calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Chico area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9kAn_0cMyw3ND00

Sounds Good + Seth Prinz

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 132 Meyers St STE 120, Chico, CA

From Chico, CA Sounds Good's mission: get people moving on the dance floor and having a good time! @soundsgoodtheband Seth Prinz is a local singer-songwriter. @seth_prinz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgJFa_0cMyw3ND00

Stansbury Home Tours

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 307 W 5th St #5505, Chico, CA

Come step back in time to the Victorian era with a tour of this magnificent home, occupied by only 2 generations and considered an exceptional example of original Victorian decor. The gardens are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOroj_0cMyw3ND00

CRC Outdoor Meeting - Group Run and Free Pizza Night

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Come join the CRC for an outdoor club meeting with free pizza! We will be meeting at the Five Mile Rec Area to the left of the bathrooms. Group run @5:30; pizza after (coming about 5:45). Come...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EuQqr_0cMyw3ND00

Beginner Fencing (Ages 8-15) - Chico, CA 2021

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Address: 2320 North Ave, Chico, CA

Description Let’s bring out the champion that exists inside all kids and adults through the Olympic sport and art of fencing! In a fun yet challenging way, new students will be introduced to the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McDVq_0cMyw3ND00

3Pints Down at the Commons

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2412 Park Ave, Chico, CA

3Pints at the Commons. Enjoy a Sunday afternoon with pizza / beer and good music. Come and wrap up your weekend with a good time on the patio!

