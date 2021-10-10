CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(ROCK HILL, SC) Live events are lining up on the Rock Hill calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rock Hill:

3 annual Tricks & Treats at Northside Rec Center

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 annafrel st., 900 annafrel st., Rock Hill, SC 29730

Bring the Kids for some safe fun, music, and candy!

Copy of Figure Drawing for Beginners

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 121 East Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Figure drawing basics taught by local artist Ida Mae with a live model in a 2 hour instructed session.

There's Room at the Table Pop up Shop/Chinese Auction

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 900 Annafrel Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Support small businesses from Rock Hill, SC and surrounding areas!

St. John's UMC Fall Carnival

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 321 South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Grab your costumes and join us for a fun night of games and trick or treating! Masks are required for indoor events.

Meal Planning With Local Ingredients

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 05:30 PM

Address: 1157 Herrons Ferry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Let's meal plan with healthy, local ingredients! Legal Remedy Brewing's executive chefs will show you how it's done.

