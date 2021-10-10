CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, NC

Greenville events calendar

Greenville Dispatch
Greenville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(GREENVILLE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Greenville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpo01_0cMyw1bl00

Real Men Talk Dinner Meeting

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 216 Country Club Drive, Greenville, NC 27834

Mentoring men and talking about life problem, and listening to men and helping with resource.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uw01m_0cMyw1bl00

Halloween at Pitt Street Brewing

Greenville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 630 S Pitt St, Greenville, NC

Hoppy Halloween from Pitt Street! Saturday, October 30th: -Live Music from Unaka Prong -Beekers Brisket & BBQ -Costume Contest\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2796tB_0cMyw1bl00

NC Hyphen Retreat

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2950 S Memorial Dr., Greenville, NC 27834

Friday and Saturday October 15th and 16th Location/Host: Pastor Ron Lappin The Pentecostals of Greenville Speaker: Pastor Devin Akers

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3syA4m_0cMyw1bl00

2021 Greenville (NC) Alumni Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Golf Tournament

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 4950 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville, NC 27834

The Greenville (NC) Alumni Chapter is hosting a 4-man scramble style golf tournament to help fund the chapter's scholarship initiative.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lkU2_0cMyw1bl00

Build Black MVMT - THE 252 HOLIDAY VENDOR FESTIVAL

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:30 PM

Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

ENJOY & SUPPORT the BEST vendors in the GREENVILLE , NC (252) area. There'll be 50+ vendors, food trucks, networking, live music, and MORE!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
City
Greenville, NC
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc Hoppy#Pentecostals
Greenville Dispatch

Greenville Dispatch

Greenville, NC
133
Followers
307
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy