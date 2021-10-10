Greenville events calendar

(GREENVILLE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Greenville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenville:

Real Men Talk Dinner Meeting Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 216 Country Club Drive, Greenville, NC 27834

Mentoring men and talking about life problem, and listening to men and helping with resource.

Halloween at Pitt Street Brewing Greenville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 630 S Pitt St, Greenville, NC

Hoppy Halloween from Pitt Street! Saturday, October 30th: -Live Music from Unaka Prong -Beekers Brisket & BBQ -Costume Contest



NC Hyphen Retreat Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2950 S Memorial Dr., Greenville, NC 27834

Friday and Saturday October 15th and 16th Location/Host: Pastor Ron Lappin The Pentecostals of Greenville Speaker: Pastor Devin Akers

2021 Greenville (NC) Alumni Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Golf Tournament Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 4950 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville, NC 27834

The Greenville (NC) Alumni Chapter is hosting a 4-man scramble style golf tournament to help fund the chapter's scholarship initiative.

Build Black MVMT - THE 252 HOLIDAY VENDOR FESTIVAL Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:30 PM

Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

ENJOY & SUPPORT the BEST vendors in the GREENVILLE , NC (252) area. There'll be 50+ vendors, food trucks, networking, live music, and MORE!