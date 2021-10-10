Greenville events calendar
(GREENVILLE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Greenville calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenville:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 216 Country Club Drive, Greenville, NC 27834
Mentoring men and talking about life problem, and listening to men and helping with resource.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM
Address: 630 S Pitt St, Greenville, NC
Hoppy Halloween from Pitt Street! Saturday, October 30th: -Live Music from Unaka Prong -Beekers Brisket & BBQ -Costume Contest\n
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 2950 S Memorial Dr., Greenville, NC 27834
Friday and Saturday October 15th and 16th Location/Host: Pastor Ron Lappin The Pentecostals of Greenville Speaker: Pastor Devin Akers
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 4950 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville, NC 27834
The Greenville (NC) Alumni Chapter is hosting a 4-man scramble style golf tournament to help fund the chapter's scholarship initiative.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:30 PM
Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834
ENJOY & SUPPORT the BEST vendors in the GREENVILLE , NC (252) area. There'll be 50+ vendors, food trucks, networking, live music, and MORE!
