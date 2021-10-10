Events on the Fargo calendar

(FARGO, ND) Live events are coming to Fargo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fargo area:

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 502 1st Ave N Ste E, Fargo, ND 58102

Limited seating available! 12+ hours of gaming fun with over 6,000 games to choose from!

Rethink Dance Film Festival Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 314 Broadway North, ##4715, Fargo, ND 58102

Rethink Dance Film Festival challenges the traditional structures of choreography and story telling through movement.

ND/SD Regional Planning Meeting Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 1211 47th Street North, Fargo, ND 58102

We are looking forward to seeing our wholesalers from North Dakota and South Dakota for our 2022 Regional Planning Meeting!

Intro to Bootstrap Workshop (FREE) Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 122 1/2 North Broadway Drive, Fargo, ND 58102

Advance your knowledge with this introductory workshop on the Bootstrap programming language.

Super Smash Bros and Mario Kart Tournament League at Replay Games Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 502 1st Ave N Ste E, Fargo, ND 58102

We are launching a tournament league featuring Super Smash Bros and Mario Kart!